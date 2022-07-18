- MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely for markets amid strong global cues
- Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Pru, Jindal Steel, Spandana, LTTS
- Will Nifty50 reclaim 17,000 this week?
- SME IPOs are outliers this year despite a sharp sell-off in the market
- New kid in D-town: Nifty Financial Services sees steady growth, shows data
- ITC stock puffed up over stable tax regime, steady volume recovery
- Street signs: 15,800 key for Nifty, headwinds for gold financiers & more
- FPIs in selling mode; take out Rs 7,400 cr from equities in July so far
- Sebi clears appointment of BSE's Ashish Kumar Chauhan as NSE chief
- Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.68 trillion in m-cap; TCS biggest laggard
MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty moves to 16,150 in pre-open
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:05 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,215 levels, indicating a gap-up open of over 150 points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US equity futures advanced in trade on Monday morning ahead of slew of corporate earnings lined up this week. That apart, major markets in Asia-Pacific saw mild gains as ASX 200 rose 0.3 per cent and Kospi climbed 1.1 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were steady on Monday over recession fears. Both Brent Crude and WTI Crude traded below $100 per barrel mark.
Back home, HDFC Bank will be in focus after the private sector lender reported 19 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit to Rs 9,916 crore. That said, Tata Steel will be on investors radar too after the company plans Rs 12,000 crore capex on India and Europe business.
