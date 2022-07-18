JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty moves to 16,150 in pre-open

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:05 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,215 levels, indicating a gap-up open of over 150 points on the Nifty50.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE, Q1 results, HDFC Bank, ICICI Pru
Markets are likely to open in a positive territory amid supportive global cues. As of 8:05 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,215 levels, indicating a gap-up open of over 150 points on the Nifty50.

Globally, the US equity futures advanced in trade on Monday morning ahead of slew of corporate earnings lined up this week. That apart, major markets in Asia-Pacific saw mild gains as ASX 200 rose 0.3 per cent and Kospi climbed 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were steady on Monday over recession fears. Both Brent Crude and WTI Crude traded below $100 per barrel mark.

Back home, HDFC Bank will be in focus after the private sector lender reported 19 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit to Rs 9,916 crore. That said, Tata Steel will be on investors radar too after the company plans Rs 12,000 crore capex on India and Europe business. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh