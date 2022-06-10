- Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, LIC, TVS Motor, IIFL Finance, HFCL
- Where are the bond markets headed as RBI mulls rate hikes?
- With RIL boost, markets see green; Sensex, Nifty end 4-day losing run
- Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback, first such move after 2000
- Sebi tweaks cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework for AMCs
- Oil dips on China's new lockdown measures but stays near three-month highs
- LIC, 7 other firms in focus as anchor investors' lock-in period ends
- Market correction insufficient and pressure to continue, says Nomura
- SIP and safe: Equity MF inflows strong despite market turmoil in May
- LIC slips for 8th straight day on muted growth, down 24% from issue price
MARKET LIVE: Muted open likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty down 238 pts
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:09 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,240 levels, indicating a cut of 238-odd points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US markets saw a sharp decline as investors' anxiety heightened ahead of the inflation data. The S&P 500 slid 2.3 per cent, while Dow Jones fell 1.9 per cent, and NASDAQ dropped 2.7 per cent. Besides that, european markets too, closed lower after the European Central Bank (ECB) indicated at a first rate hike in 11 years at their next monetary policy committtee meet in July.
Prices of crude oil eased from their high as parts of Shanghai returned to lockdown after a week of reopening. While Brent Crude eased to $123 per barrel, WTI Crude hovered at $122 a barrel.
That apart, back at home, Bajaj Auto will be under investors' radar after the board plans to mull share buyback proposal on June 15.
Banks, too, will be keenly watched as they raise their lending rates to keep up with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate action.
