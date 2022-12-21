- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive start on mixed global cues, up 70pts
- Stocks to Watch: IRFC, Airtel, Jubilant Food, Delhivery, CBI, KP Energy
- Equity benchmarks recoup most of intraday losses amid fag-end buying
- Sebi to tighten norms for stock exchanges, other market infra institutions
- Sebi to issue consultation paper for secondary market ASBA by March
- Sebi board approves phasing out shares buyback through stock exchanges
- Sebi opens doors for MF investment platforms to charge transaction fee
- NFO collections shrink in 2022 as new equity fund launches dry up
- 2023 likely to be a flattish year for Indian equities: Kotak Securities
- Sebi to gradually phase out share buyback through stock exchange route
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 250pts, Nifty above 18,450; PSU Bank index up 1%
Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, inched up in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.5 per cent each
Opening Bell
Domestic markets opened higher in Wednesday's trade amid mixed global cues.
Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 18,450 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 200 points to trade at 61,929 levels.
Broader markets, too, inched up in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.5 per cent each. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 1 per cent.
All sectors started trade on a positive note. Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most, over 1 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Shyam Metalics surged over 6 per cent after the company forayed into the stainless steel business with the acquisition of Mittal Corp.
