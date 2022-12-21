JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 250pts, Nifty above 18,450; PSU Bank index up 1%

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, inched up in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.5 per cent each

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

bse
Opening Bell

Domestic markets opened higher in Wednesday's trade amid mixed global cues.

Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 18,450 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 200 points to trade at 61,929 levels.

Broader markets, too, inched up in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.5 per cent each. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 1 per cent.

All sectors started trade on a positive note. Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most, over 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Shyam Metalics surged over 6 per cent after the company forayed into the stainless steel business with the acquisition of Mittal Corp.

