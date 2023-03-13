JUST IN

Stock market live: Sensex falls 200pts, Nifty50 flat in pre-open deals
Stocks to watch: Sona BLW, M&M, Tech M, DLF, BoB, Vedanta, Godrej Prop
Bharat 22 rebalance to set off selling in ITC and Nalco, shows data
Street signs: FPI flows turn net buyers, Tata Tech shares firm up, and more
Angel tax relief likely for Sebi-enrolled FPIs; rules expected by April 15
Nifty may test 17,000 levels as SVB implosion stirs the ghosts of 2008
The mutual fund industry is being vilified baselessly, says Amfi
Gold ETFs record Rs 165 crore inflow in February; net AUM drops
Eight of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.03 trn in market-cap; RIL, ICICI hit hard
Sebi resolves 2,672 complaints through SCORES platform in February
Stock market live updates: As of 8:01 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,411 levels, down 28-odd points

MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Market trends

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
bse

Introduction

Domestic markets are likely to extend losses to the third consecutive day, amid grim global cues, following Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis. As of 8:01 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,411 levels, down 28-odd points.
