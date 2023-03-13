Stock market live: Sensex falls 200pts, Nifty50 flat in pre-open deals

Domestic are likely to extend losses to the third consecutive day, amid grim global cues, following Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis. As of 8:01 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,411 levels, down 28-odd points.

The US-equity futures turned positive last evening after regulators sought to backstop all depositers in Silicon Valley Bank after customers withdrew over $42 billion worth of deposits. Dow Jones Futures, NASDAQ Futures, and the S&P 500 Futures retreated up to 1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, however, edged lower this morning, as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, and Topix indices fell up to 1 per cent.



In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude declined up to 0.2 per cent to $82 per barrel, and $76 per barrel.



Back home, shares of M&M will be in focus as it is likely to sell a 4.6 per cent stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive through a block deal today.



Besides, shares of start-up companies may face some heat following the SVB fallout.