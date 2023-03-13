Refresh / Auto Refresh
Stock market live: Sensex falls 200pts, Nifty50 flat in pre-open deals
Stock market live updates: As of 8:01 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,411 levels, down 28-odd points
Topics MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Market trendsSI Reporter |
Introduction
Domestic markets are likely to extend losses to the third consecutive day, amid grim global cues, following Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis. As of 8:01 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,411 levels, down 28-odd points.
READ MORE
READ MORE
Domestic markets are likely to extend losses to the third consecutive day, amid grim global cues, following Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis. As of 8:01 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,411 levels, down 28-odd points.
The US-equity futures turned positive last evening after regulators sought to backstop all depositers in Silicon Valley Bank after customers withdrew over $42 billion worth of deposits. Dow Jones Futures, NASDAQ Futures, and the S&P 500 Futures retreated up to 1 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, however, edged lower this morning, as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, and Topix indices fell up to 1 per cent.
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude declined up to 0.2 per cent to $82 per barrel, and $76 per barrel.
Back home, shares of M&M will be in focus as it is likely to sell a 4.6 per cent stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive through a block deal today.
Besides, shares of start-up companies may face some heat following the SVB fallout.