Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty jumps over 100pts; Asian indices rise up to 1%

Improved global sentiments are likely to instill strength in domestic on Friday. As of 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty suggested a gap-up start as it quoted around 17,136 levels, up over 100 points.

Globally, a relief rally cheered US overnight, after a consortium of banks said it would aid First of Republic with $30 billion deposits. Key indices Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 advanced up to 2 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched higher this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, Kosdaq, the S&P 200 indices rising up to 0.9 per cent.



In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude slipped marginally to $74 per barrel, and $68 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of will be in focus after Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan tendered his resignation.



Besides, shares of Eris Lifesciences will also be tracked after Dr Reddy's signed a deal with the company to divest certain non-core segments of dermatology.