MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 50pts amid strong global mood; Brent up $82/bbl

Domestic may retreat to positive territory and snap four-day losing streak as global sentiments improve. As of 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,645 levels, up over 50-odd points.

Globally, the US finished higher overnight, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices surging up to 0.7 per cent.

Macro-wise, the real gross domestic product (GDP) of the US grew 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022. In Q3, the real GDP increased 3.2 per cent.

That apart, Asia-Pacific markets, too, cheered in tandem this morning. Key indices Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Kospi, and Kosdaq gained up to 0.4 per cent.

In the commodities basket, prices of WTI Crude and Brent Crude jumped 0.7 per cent each to $75 per barrel, and $82 per barrel, respectively, amid rise in US crude inventories.



Back home, shares of Zee Entertainment will be in focus after the company was barred from the futures and options (F&O) segment of the NSE.



Besides, shares of Vascon Engineers will also be tracked as the company bagged Rs 96 crore order from Pune Metropolitan.