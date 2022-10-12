JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Muted open likely amid mixed global cues; Brent below $95/bbl

Stock market live updates: At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted flat at 16,970 levels

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Market trends | Indian markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

bse
A firm open is likely for domestic equity markets on Wednesday amid mixed global cues and falling crude oil prices. At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted flat at 16,970 levels

Globally, the US markets were mixed on Tuesday. Dow Jones was the only index that shut shop green, up 0.1 per cent. NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500, however, declined up to 1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets followed suit to trade mixed on Wednesday. Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and Kosdaq declined up to 0.3 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude slipped below $95 per barrel as recession fears and covid curbs in China dampened demand outlook. WTI Crude, meanwhile, dropped 0.6 per cent to $88 per barrel.

Back home, shares of tech-majors HCL Technologies and Wipro will be in focus ahead of their September quarter 2022 results (Q2FY23) on Wednesday, October 12.

Besides, shares of Suzlon Energy will also be on investors radar after the company secured 144.9 MW order from the Aditya Birla Group.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh