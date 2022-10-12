JUST IN
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Auto, retail, BFSI favorable investment bets in Samvat 2079: Vinay Paharia

The fair value growth of the Nifty is expected to be healthy in the long run, driven by a strong economic growth outlook, says Paharia

Topics
Markets | Indian markets | festive season

Lovisha Darad  |  New Delhi 

Vinay Paharia, CIO, Union AMC
Vinay Paharia, CIO, Union AMC

Despite the recent market correction, the benchmark Nifty50 index continues to enjoy a moderate premium to its current fair value. VINAY PAHARIA, chief investment officer at Union Asset Management tells Lovisha Darad, in an interview that consumer discretionaries, automobiles, and top financial lenders would drive Nifty EPS upgrade in the second quarter of FY23 (Q2FY23). Edited excerpts:

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 11:19 IST

