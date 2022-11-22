- Bear market to continue into 2023, say Goldman Sachs strategists
- Carlyle Group sells Rs 607 crore shares in logistics firm Delhivery
- Changing sentiment: Fed policy, China Covid curbs cloud market optimism
- Delhivery cedes more ground, hits new low despite Q2 loss shrinking
- Lack of broader market participation casts shadow on month-long rally
- Five-Star Business up 3.4% on debut as Rs 684 cr worth of shares are traded
- Archean Chemical gains 12% on debut, shares worth Rs 1,014 cr traded
- RHI Magnesita soars 14% post acquisition of Dalmia's Indian refractory biz
- Deepak Fertilisers, Aarti Ind soar up to 8% on plans to ink Rs8,000 cr deal
- Kabra Extrusion soars 17% as Battrixx inks pact with Hero Electric
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive start on mixed global cues, up 90pts
Stock market live updates: At 8:01 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,256 levels, up nearly 100 points
Topics
MARKET LIVE | stock market trading | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Domestic equity markets are likely to make a comeback on Tuesday after a three-day losing streak, supported by softened crude oil prices amid mixed global cues.
At 8:01 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,256 levels, up nearly 100 points.
Globally, the US markets slipped overnight, weighed down by energy stocks as crude oil prices dropped. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices declined up to 1 per cent.
This morning, markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, were mixed as Nikkei 225, Topix, and the S&P 200 advanced up to 1 per cent. Kospi, Kosdaq, and Shanghai Composite indices, however, were muted.
At the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude rebounded marginally from early losses after Saudi Arabia refuted reports of increasing oil supply with OPEC and its allies. Brent Crude hovered around $87 per barrel, up 0.07 per cent, whereas WTI Crude slipped below $80 per barrel, down 0.4 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of NDTV will be in focus as Adani Group's open offer to buy additional 26 per cent stake in the company kicks off today.
Besides, shares of JK Paper will be closely tracked after the company plans to acquire Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging for Rs 578 crore.
Among individual stocks, shares of NDTV will be in focus as Adani Group's open offer to buy additional 26 per cent stake in the company kicks off today.
Besides, shares of JK Paper will be closely tracked after the company plans to acquire Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging for Rs 578 crore.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More