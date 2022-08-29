- MARKET LIVE: Sensex crashes over 3,000pts, Nifty50 below 17,250 in pre-open
- Stocks to watch: RIL, Britannia, NHPC, Cipla, InterGlobe Aviation, RITES
- Should you hold textile stocks amid rising cotton prices
- Street Signs: Analyst coverage of HDFC dips, defence stocks gain, and more
- Consumer durables firms may have to wait until Q3 to find their sea legs
- Govt clears ex-Standard Chartered banker as Sebi whole-time member
- Indian markets may feel the pinch of Fed chief's hawkish comments: Experts
- FPIs invest Rs 49,250 cr in August so far on strong corporate earnings
- MFs flock to silver ETF space with new schemes; collect Rs 1,400-cr assets
- Global market trends, macro data to guide domestic stocks in this week
MARKET LIVE: Sensex crashes 1,300pts, Nifty below 17,200; IT stocks bleed
Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, declined in tandem as Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 dropped over 2 per cent.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Market trends
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Opening Bell
Markets opened lower on Monday amid weak global sentiments marked by fear of rising interest rates. Frontline indices Nifty50 declined over 250 points to trade below 17,200 levels, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell over 1,300 points to trade at 57,520 levels.
Broader markets, too, declined in tandem as Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 dropped over 2 per cent.
All sectors drowned in sea of red with Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty indices battered in trade.
Among individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries slipped nearly 1 per cent ahead of their 45th Annual General Meeting.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More