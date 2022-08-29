JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex crashes 1,300pts, Nifty below 17,200; IT stocks bleed

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, declined in tandem as Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 dropped over 2 per cent.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Opening Bell

Markets opened lower on Monday amid weak global sentiments marked by fear of rising interest rates. Frontline indices Nifty50 declined over 250 points to trade below 17,200 levels, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell over 1,300 points to trade at 57,520 levels.

Broader markets, too, declined in tandem as Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 dropped over 2 per cent.

All sectors drowned in sea of red with Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty indices battered in trade.

Among individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries slipped nearly 1 per cent ahead of their 45th Annual General Meeting.


