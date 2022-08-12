JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Positive start likely on mixed global cues; SGX Nifty up 30pts

Stock market live updates: As of 8:10 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,694 levels, up 35 odd-points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian equity markets are likely to open range-bound on Friday amid mixed global cues. As of 8:10 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,694 levels, up 35 odd-points on the Nifty50.

A breather to rally was seen across global markets. In US, Dow Jones closed flat at 0.08 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.07 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite dropped 0.5 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, lost in tandem as Australia's S&P 200 slipped 0.5 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ended flat in trade.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil remained below $100 per barrel. Brent Crude hovered around $99 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was at $93 per barrel.

Among individual stocks, companies like ONGC, Hindustan Aeronautics, LIC will report their June quarter results (Q1FY23) on Friday, August 12. Besides, Bata India, Apollo Hospitals, Bharat Forge will react in trade after their Q1FY23 numbers.

