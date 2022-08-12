- Stocks to watch: Bata India, Page Inds, NMDC, Apollo Hospitals, Oil India
- Will edible oil stocks run out of steam?
- PGIM India MF, ADIA sell Newgen Software shares worth Rs 45 crore
- Consensus price targets for Nifty50 companies signal greater upside
- BofA Sec sees more mkt corrections, revises 2022-end Nifty target to 15,600
- Rupee weakens on heavy dollar demand from importers, oil marketing firms
- Coal India shares gain 3% to touch 52-week high on strong Q1 numbers
- Aviation stocks fly high as govt to lift domestic airfare caps from Aug 31
- Foreign investors pour over Rs 12k cr in Indian equities in last 10 days
- Wonderla Holidays zooms 20%, hits 52-week high on robust Q1 results
MARKET LIVE: Positive start likely on mixed global cues; SGX Nifty up 30pts
Stock market live updates: As of 8:10 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,694 levels, up 35 odd-points on the Nifty50.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A breather to rally was seen across global markets. In US, Dow Jones closed flat at 0.08 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.07 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite dropped 0.5 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, lost in tandem as Australia's S&P 200 slipped 0.5 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ended flat in trade.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil remained below $100 per barrel. Brent Crude hovered around $99 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was at $93 per barrel.
Among individual stocks, companies like ONGC, Hindustan Aeronautics, LIC will report their June quarter results (Q1FY23) on Friday, August 12. Besides, Bata India, Apollo Hospitals, Bharat Forge will react in trade after their Q1FY23 numbers.
