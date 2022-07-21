- Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enter, CEAT, Sonata, SBI
- Stocks and sectors to bet on as the US economy faces a recession
- Insurance stocks: Analysts see decent upside in HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard
- Markets surge amid 'peak inflation' optimism, gain now 4% in 4 days
- Adani Enterprises, scarcely tracked by brokerages, set to enter Nifty 50
- Oil prices slip ahead of US inventory data as fuel demand weakens
- Number of PE-backed IPOs drop by 50% YoY in first half of calendar 2022
- RBI renews statement of commitment to global code on best market practices
- Oil stocks surge as govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports, RIL up 4%
- World shares hit 3-week high as recession fears ease, dollar hovers low
MARKET LIVE: Volatile start likely for markets amid mixed global cues
Stock market live updates: As of 8:07 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,516 levels, down 4 odd-points on the Nifty50.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A slew of corporate earnings will guide investor sentiments in Thursday's trade as companies like Hindustan Zinc, PVR, RBL Bank, and JSW Energy report their June quarter 2022 (Q1FY23) results.
That apart, globally, the US markets closed in the positive zone on Wednesday as investors flocked to buy tech stocks. Dow Jones advanced 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite climbed 1.5 per cent.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific, however, traded mixed on Thursday morning. While Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.17 per cent.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices were steady over lackluster demand. Brent Crude hovered around $106 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $102 per barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More