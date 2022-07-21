JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Volatile start likely for markets amid mixed global cues

Stock market live updates: As of 8:07 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,516 levels, down 4 odd-points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets are likely to open on a volatile note on Thursday amid mixed global sentiments, steady crude oil prices, and rate hike fears. As of 8:07 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,516 levels, down 4 odd-points on the Nifty50.

A slew of corporate earnings will guide investor sentiments in Thursday's trade as companies like Hindustan Zinc, PVR, RBL Bank, and JSW Energy report their June quarter 2022 (Q1FY23) results.

That apart, globally, the US markets closed in the positive zone on Wednesday as investors flocked to buy tech stocks. Dow Jones advanced 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite climbed 1.5 per cent.

Major markets in Asia-Pacific, however, traded mixed on Thursday morning. While Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices were steady over lackluster demand. Brent Crude hovered around $106 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $102 per barrel.

