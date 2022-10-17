- Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Electronics Mart, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, DMart
- Should you be wary of the SME IPO frenzy?
- Street Signs: Bank Nifty interestingly poised, 3.4x upside in IRB, and more
- Motherson's local wiring biz better placed than its global sales entity
- Retail position in derivatives reaches excessive levels, says study
- One year of Nifty's lifetime high: Domestic equities stuck in a loop
- FPIs withdraw Rs 7,500 cr from Indian equities in Oct on rate hike concerns
- Earnings, global trends to guide stock markets this week: Analysts
- Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 78,163 crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag
- Kirloskar promoters get a breather in the insider trading case
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints somber start on weak global cues, down 100pts
Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,075 levels, down over 100 points
The ongoing quarterly results season will continue to grab investors attention. Companies like ACC, PVR, Bank of Maharashtra, Can Fin Homes will report their July-September quarter (Q2FY23) results on Monday, October 17.
Globally, the US markets edged lower on Friday as the tech-heavy index NASDAQ Composite declined the most, over 3 per cent. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones, on the other hand, lost up to 2 per cent.
Tracking weak global market movement, Asia-Pacific markets, too, slipped on Monday. Nikkei 225, Topix, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite dropped up to 1 per cent in trade.
On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude were steady at $92 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude traded at $86 per barrel.
Back home, shares of HDFC Bank will be in focus after the private sector lender's net profit rose 20.1 per cent YoY to Rs 10,605.8 crore in Q2.
