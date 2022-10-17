JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints somber start on weak global cues, down 100pts

Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,075 levels, down over 100 points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | stock market trading | Indian markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Domestic equity markets may open muted on Monday amid weak global cues and tepid foreign flows. At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,075 levels, down over 100 points.

The ongoing quarterly results season will continue to grab investors attention. Companies like ACC, PVR, Bank of Maharashtra, Can Fin Homes will report their July-September quarter (Q2FY23) results on Monday, October 17.

Globally, the US markets edged lower on Friday as the tech-heavy index NASDAQ Composite declined the most, over 3 per cent. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones, on the other hand, lost up to 2 per cent.

Tracking weak global market movement, Asia-Pacific markets, too, slipped on Monday. Nikkei 225, Topix, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite dropped up to 1 per cent in trade.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude were steady at $92 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude traded at $86 per barrel.

Back home, shares of HDFC Bank will be in focus after the private sector lender's net profit rose 20.1 per cent YoY to Rs 10,605.8 crore in Q2.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh