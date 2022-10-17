JUST IN
Cement maker ACC reports surprise quarterly loss in Sept as expenses surge

The company's standalone loss was Rs 91 crore for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of Rs 449 crore a year ago

ACC Cement | Cement makers | cement industry

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

ACC

Indian cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a surprise loss for the September-quarter, hurt by a surge in fuel and power expenses.

The company's standalone loss was Rs 91 crore ($11.05 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of Rs 449 crore a year ago.

"We have had significant cost pressures in the recent past due to steep fuel price rise," B. Sridhar, chief executive officer, ACC said in a statement.

"However, recent cooling off in energy costs will impact us positively in the coming quarters."

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of Rs 133 crore for the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.3% on year to Rs 3,987 crore.

Total expenses for the quarter surged nearly 30% due to higher global petcoke and coal prices, with power and fuel expenses surging over 67%.

Last week, rival Shree Cement Ltd posted a 67.2% slump in second quarter profit after fuel costs surged.

Indian ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group recently concluded acquisition of ACC after it ventured into cement making earlier this year with its $10.5 billion acquisition of Holcim AG's cement businesses in India - Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC.

Adani, which has become the second-largest cement maker in India, said the production capacity at both the cement units was expected to double by 2027.

($1 = 82.4025 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 15:20 IST

