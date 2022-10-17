Cement maker ACC reports surprise quarterly loss in Sept as expenses surge

-
-
Indian cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a surprise loss for the September-quarter, hurt by a surge in fuel and power expenses.
The company's standalone loss was Rs 91 crore ($11.05 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of Rs 449 crore a year ago.
"We have had significant cost pressures in the recent past due to steep fuel price rise," B. Sridhar, chief executive officer, ACC said in a statement.
"However, recent cooling off in energy costs will impact us positively in the coming quarters."
Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of Rs 133 crore for the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Total revenue from operations rose 6.3% on year to Rs 3,987 crore.
Total expenses for the quarter surged nearly 30% due to higher global petcoke and coal prices, with power and fuel expenses surging over 67%.
Last week, rival Shree Cement Ltd posted a 67.2% slump in second quarter profit after fuel costs surged.
Indian ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group recently concluded acquisition of ACC after it ventured into cement making earlier this year with its $10.5 billion acquisition of Holcim AG's cement businesses in India - Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC.
Adani, which has become the second-largest cement maker in India, said the production capacity at both the cement units was expected to double by 2027.
($1 = 82.4025 Indian rupees)
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 15:20 IST
