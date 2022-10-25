JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Tepid open likely amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty flat

Stock market live updates: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,808 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Indian equity markets are likely to start Tuesday's trade on a dismal note amid weak foreign flows and rising crude prices. At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,808 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses.

Globally, the US markets were perked up on Monday's trade as Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite climbed up to 1 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, however, were mixed as Hong Kong and mainland China markets were subdued. Other indices like Nikkei 22, Topix, Kospi, the S&P 200, and Kosdaq, meanwhile climbed up to 0.8 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude were steady at $93 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude hovered around $84 per barrel.

Back home, shares of Reliance Industries will be focus after the conglomerate posted flat net profit at Rs 13,656 crore in Q2FY23.

That apart, shares of RBL Bank will be closely tracked too after the private sector lender net profit rose over six-fold to Rs 202 crore.

