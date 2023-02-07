Refresh / Auto Refresh
MARKET LIVE: Firm start likely for Sensex, Nifty; Asian shares climb higher
Stock market live updates: As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,844 levels, up over 50-odd points
Topics MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Market trendsSI Reporter |
Introduction
Domestic markets are likely to start on a firm note amid mixed global cues. As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,844 levels, up over 50-odd points.
READ MORE
READ MORE
Domestic markets are likely to start on a firm note amid mixed global cues. As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,844 levels, up over 50-odd points.
Globally, the US markets were subdued overnight due to rate hike concerns. Key indices like Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite declined up to 1 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, however, rose this morning as investors await decisions from central banks. Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kospi, Kosdaq, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices climbed up to 1 per cent.
On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude advanced up to 0.7 per cent to $81 per barrel, and $74 per barrel, respectively.READ LESS
Among individual stocks, shares of Bharti Airtel will be in focus ahead of the December quarter (Q3FY23) results.
Besides, shares of Tata Steel will be closely tracked after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 2,223.8 crore in Q3FY23, on the back of sharp drop in European realisations,
Among individual stocks, shares of Bharti Airtel will be in focus ahead of the December quarter (Q3FY23) results.
Besides, shares of Tata Steel will be closely tracked after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 2,223.8 crore in Q3FY23, on the back of sharp drop in European realisations,