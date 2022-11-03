- Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Dalmia Bharat, JK Cement, HDFC, Rail Vikas Nigam
- Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?
- Sebi's refund to Sahara investors reach Rs 138 crore since 2012
- Despite buoyancy in market, stock trading activity declines in October
- Markets snap 4-day rally; Bharti Airtel slumps 3.05% on profit-booking
- Sebi pegs dues worth Rs 67,228 cr as 'difficult to recover': Annual report
- Stock of this IT enabled services company has zoomed 73% in 11 trading days
- Amid heavy sell-off, FPIs dump 30 mn Paytm shares in less than a year
- ITC hits new high in a subdued market; zooms 63% thus far in 2022
- LIC, Indiabulls Housing Finance struggle on charts; HDFC eyes Rs 2,700-mark
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals somber start after US Fed's 75 bps rate hike
Stock market live updates: At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,991 levels, down 91-odd points
At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,991 levels, down 91-odd points.
Globally, the US markets plunged into negative territory overnight after the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell shattered traders hopes of softening the rate hike cycle. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices slipped up to 3 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, declined in Thursday’s trade as key indices like the S&P 200, Nikkei 225, Kospi, and Kosdaq tumbled up to 2 per cent.
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude were steady above $95 per barrel as US crude inventory dropped. WTI Crude, meanwhile, was above $89 per barrel.
Back home, quarterly earnings season will continue to be in focus as companies like HDFC, Vodafone Idea, Adani Enterprises report the July-September quarter results (Q2FY23) today.
