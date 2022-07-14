JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty above 16,000 in pre-open

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:40 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,924 levels, down 42-odd points on the Nifty50. I

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Markets are likely to start trade on a wobbly note amid unsupportive global cues. As of 7:40 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,924 levels, down 42-odd points on the Nifty50. 

Investors will closely monitor macro data - wholesale inflation figures for the month of June. That said, corporate earnings for June quarter 2022 (Q1FY23) will continue to determine investor sentiments. ACC, L&T Infotech, Tata Elxsi will report Q1 numbers on Thursday, July 14.

Among individual stocks, Mindtree will be on investors radar after the midcap IT firm reported 37 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 472 crore in the June quarter.

Globally, major indices in the Wall Street saw a sharp fall on Wednesday after retail inflation soared 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in June. With this, investors feared aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve is more likely. Major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, traded mixed on Thursday morning. 

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil continued to remain below $100-mark per barrel. Brent Crude hovered around $99 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $96 per barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh