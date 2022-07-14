- MARKET LIVE: Muted open likely on mixed global cues; SGX Nifty down 40 pts
- Stocks to watch: Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, Infosys, ACC, L&T Infotech, Raymond
- How HDFC Bank, others may fare in Q1 results season
- NSE IFSC-SGX Connect launch postponed due to flood situation in Gujarat
- Sensex, Nifty reverse early gains amid weak trends in European markets
- Led by new-gen investors, mobile trading accounts for a fifth of trades
- Strong season, new markets to drive gains for Varun Beverages' stock
- Hindustan Zinc to pay Rs 21 per share dividend, outflow at Rs 8,873 cr
- SAT directs Shivinder Singh to deposit 50% of Sebi's penalty in Fortis case
- Rupee ends at new low as global risk fears spur rush to safe-haven dollar
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty above 16,000 in pre-open
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:40 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,924 levels, down 42-odd points on the Nifty50. I
Investors will closely monitor macro data - wholesale inflation figures for the month of June. That said, corporate earnings for June quarter 2022 (Q1FY23) will continue to determine investor sentiments. ACC, L&T Infotech, Tata Elxsi will report Q1 numbers on Thursday, July 14.
Among individual stocks, Mindtree will be on investors radar after the midcap IT firm reported 37 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 472 crore in the June quarter.
Globally, major indices in the Wall Street saw a sharp fall on Wednesday after retail inflation soared 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in June. With this, investors feared aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve is more likely. Major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, traded mixed on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil continued to remain below $100-mark per barrel. Brent Crude hovered around $99 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $96 per barrel.
