- Credit Suisse plummets 12%, options worsen as markets mayhem takes toll
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex surges 700pts, Nifty50 above 17,100 in pre-open deals
- Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC, Oil, Tata Steel, KEC, Banks, Coal India
- Will the spike in natural gas prices affect related stocks?
- What is the difference between a demat and a trading account?
- Even Indian bonds are not spicy enough for global investors to bite
- Sebi penalises 10 firms for diverting IPO proceeds in Birla Pacific case
- Sensex, Nifty fall over 1%; US markets surge after worst Sept in 2 decades
- Success of new launches, margin improvement to drive Eicher Motors
- A year since mkt high, 80% active largecap funds struggle to top benchmarks
MARKET LIVE: Sensex soars 1,000pts, Nifty nears 17,200; IndusInd Bank up 4%
Stock market live updates: The positive sentiments spread across broader markets too, as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 rose over 1 per cent each
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Opening Bell
Bulls took over Dalal Street as equities firmed up on Tuesday amid strong sentiments overseas.
Frontline indices Nifty50 surged over 200 points to trade above 17,150 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 950 points to trade at 57,778 levels.
The positive sentiments spread across broader markets too, as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 rose over 1 per cent each. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile slipped over 6 per cent.
All sectors swimmed in a sea of green. Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank indices led the charge as they advanced in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.
All the 30-constituents in the S&P BSE Sensex started trade in a positive territory. Shares of IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bajaj Twins, Tata Steel, contributed to sharp gains in the benchmark.
All the 30-constituents in the S&P BSE Sensex started trade in a positive territory. Shares of IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bajaj Twins, Tata Steel, contributed to sharp gains in the benchmark.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More