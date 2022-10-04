MARKET LIVE: Sensex soars 1,000pts, Nifty nears 17,200; IndusInd Bank up 4%

JUST IN
Stock market live updates: The positive sentiments spread across broader markets too, as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 rose over 1 per cent each

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Bulls took over Dalal Street as equities firmed up on Tuesday amid strong sentiments overseas.

Frontline indices Nifty50 surged over 200 points to trade above 17,150 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 950 points to trade at 57,778 levels.

The positive sentiments spread across broader markets too, as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 rose over 1 per cent each. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile slipped over 6 per cent.

All sectors swimmed in a sea of green. Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank indices led the charge as they advanced in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

All the 30-constituents in the S&P BSE Sensex started trade in a positive territory. Shares of IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bajaj Twins, Tata Steel, contributed to sharp gains in the benchmark. 

