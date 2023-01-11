JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty in green as Asian indices up; Adani Wilmar in focus

Stock-specific action amid Q3 results season, rupee movement, and foreign fund flow will be the key triggers for indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equities could begin quitely on Wednesday amid steady global mood. At 7:45 AM, SGX Nifty was up 18 points.

Stock-specific action amid Q3 results season, rupee movement, and foreign fund flow will be the key triggers for indices. Economically, the World Bank on Tuesday projected the Indian economy to grow at 6.6 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24), slowing down from an estimated 6.9 per cent in 2022-23 (FY23). 

Global cues
Asia-Pacific shares traded higher with Australia's S&P/ASX 200 up 0.7 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.84 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi adding 0.71 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street ended solidly higher, led by a 1 per cent gain in the Nasdaq, on relief that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from commenting on rate policy at a public address. The Dow Jones rose 0.56 per cent; the S&P 500 gained 0.70 per cent. 

 

