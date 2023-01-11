- Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, CPSEs, Sigachi, Bank of Baroda, PC Jeweller
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India launches online platform for arbitration
- SIP of Indian mutual funds gathered Rs 13,573 crore from investors: Amfi
- Nearly 28 million demat accounts added in 2022, shows data
- Sebi allows exchanges to launch future contracts on corporate bond indices
- Markets decline on hawkish Fed signals; Sensex slips 632 points
- Bourses get Sebi's approval to launch derivatives on bond indices
- Regulator Sebi brings OFS framework 2.0, allows exit to non-promoters
- Adani Group shares under pressure; Adani Ent falls 5%, Adani Ports down 3%
- Sona Comstar to acquire 54% stake in Serbian firm NOVELIC; stock jumps 9%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty in green as Asian indices up; Adani Wilmar in focus
Stock market LIVE updates: Stock-specific action amid Q3 results season, rupee movement, and foreign fund flow will be the key triggers for indices
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Indian stock market
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
BSE
Stock-specific action amid Q3 results season, rupee movement, and foreign fund flow will be the key triggers for indices. Economically, the World Bank on Tuesday projected the Indian economy to grow at 6.6 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24), slowing down from an estimated 6.9 per cent in 2022-23 (FY23).
Global cues
Asia-Pacific shares traded higher with Australia's S&P/ASX 200 up 0.7 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.84 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi adding 0.71 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street ended solidly higher, led by a 1 per cent gain in the Nasdaq, on relief that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from commenting on rate policy at a public address. The Dow Jones rose 0.56 per cent; the S&P 500 gained 0.70 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More