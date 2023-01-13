- Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, Shriram Finance, M&M, Just Dial
- Indices drop for the third straight day; Sensex declines 147 points
- Paytm shares slip over 6% after Alibaba sells direct stake via block deal
- Sebi allows AIFs to participate in Credit Default Swap transactions
- Sah Polymers has dream market debut, rises 37% on the listing day
- Sebi bans 3 entities from securities market for insider trading activities
- In a first, India among the top five ECM markets globally in 2022
- Sebi allows stock exchanges to launch multiple contracts in same commodity
- Public sector firms' share in total market cap at a three-year high
- Kamdhenu Ventures to list on stock exchanges this month: Group CMD
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals flat start; Infosys, HCL Tech in focus
Stock market LIVE updates: Mixed trade in Asia, coupled with a bump in crude oil prices, may keep gains in check on the bourses today
However, mixed trade in Asia, coupled with a bump in crude oil prices, may keep gains in check on the bourses today. At 8:00 AM, SGX Nifty was up 34 points at 17,952 levels.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.64 per cent, and the S&P 500 added 0.34 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite, too, closed up 0.64 per cent, marking a five-day winning streak.
Q3 earnings on January 13
Eighteen companies are slated to report their December quarter results, including L&T Housing Finance, Just Dial, and Wipro. The IT major is expected to register revenue growth up to 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 23,497 crore. Higher furloughs and two-month wage hike impact, however, is likely to keep margins flattish at 15.1 per cent in Q3FY23. READ PREVIEW HERE
