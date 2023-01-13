JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals flat start; Infosys, HCL Tech in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Mixed trade in Asia, coupled with a bump in crude oil prices, may keep gains in check on the bourses today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, CPI inflation, HDFC
Stock market LIVE updates: Investors will react to solid earnings by Infosys and HCL Technologies in the early hours of trade on Friday. Besides, sentiment will also be aided by cooler-than-expected retail inflation data, for the month of December, in India and the US.

However, mixed trade in Asia, coupled with a bump in crude oil prices, may keep gains in check on the bourses today. At 8:00 AM, SGX Nifty was up 34 points at 17,952 levels.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.64 per cent, and the S&P 500 added 0.34 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite, too, closed up 0.64 per cent, marking a five-day winning streak.

Q3 earnings on January 13
Eighteen companies are slated to report their December quarter results, including L&T Housing Finance, Just Dial, and Wipro. The IT major is expected to register revenue growth up to 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 23,497 crore. Higher furloughs and two-month wage hike impact, however, is likely to keep margins flattish at 15.1 per cent in Q3FY23. READ PREVIEW HERE


