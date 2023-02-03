MARKET LIVE: Adani developments, Q3 nos to guide indices; global cues mixed

Stock updates: The last session of the week may, too, see volatility on the bourses as flow around Adani-Hindenburg case gains momentum. is expected to issue a credit report today which will address concerns raised by the Hindenburg report about its liquidity, as per Reuters.

Adani Enterprises: entities made scheduled coupon payments on outstanding US dollar-denominated bonds on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday shifted Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Ambuja Cements to a category of stocks that require up to 100 per cent trading margins and are subject to greater scrutiny to curb short-selling. The purported short-term additional surveillance measure (ST-ASM) Stage 1 will be made applicable to these stocks on new positions created, starting February 6. READ MORE



Bank of Baroda, Divi's Labs, Aarti Industries, Borosil, Dhanuka Agritech, Dalmia Bharat, ITC, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), kansai Nerolac, India Cements, JK Tyre, Marico, Paytm, M&M Financial Services, Manappuram Finance, SBI, Star Cement, Tata power, Zydus Life, and Thyrocare Tech are some of the prominent companies slated to report their Q3FY23 results today.

