MARKET LIVE: Global cues to dictate trend; RIL, M&M, Adani Power in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Stock-specific reaction amid Q3 results, nervousness ahead of the Union Budget, and foreign fund flow will guide the indices

MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q3 results

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets will eye global cues to move in either direction on Tuesday. Besides, stock-specific reaction amid Q3 results, nervousness ahead of the Union Budget, and foreign fund flow will guide the indices.

Globally,  trade in Asia began on a mixed note today, ahead of China GDP data and the Bank of Japan's two-day monetary policy meeting. Nikkei was up over a per cent, the Shenzhen Component rose 0.2 per cent,  and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.24 per cent.

Wall Street was shut overnight due to a public holiday.

Q3 results on Tuesday, Jan 17:
Bank of India, BLB, Chandra Prabhu International, Confidence Finance And Trading, Delta Corp, Dhenu Buildcon Infra, Eiko Lifesciences, Eris Lifesciences, Gulshan Polyols, Hathway Cable and Datacom, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indo Euro Indchem, JJ Finance Corporation, Maharashtra Corporation, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Mastek, Metro Brands, Netowrk18 Media and Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, OCL Iron and Steel, Omkar Overseas, Shalby, Shish Industries, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertiliser, Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Metaliks, Tiger Logistics (India), Tokyo Finance, Tokyo Plast International, TV18 Broadcast, amd Zodiac Ventures are scheduled to report their October-December quarter results (Q3FY23) on Tuesday.

