- Stocks to Watch: RIL, Adani Power, Siemens, Angel One, Bank of Baroda, M&M
- Multiplex operator PVR shares decline nearly 4% after downgrade
- Sensex, Nifty decline as metal, financials shares retreat amid FII outflows
- Mutual funds use correction to buy blue-chip stocks, shows data
- Sebi fines Keshav Securities for misutilising clients' securities, funds
- MFs' SIP collection grows 31% to Rs 1.5 trn on higher retail participation
- Tata Mutual Fund announces launch of multi-cap scheme, NFO closes Jan 30
- This packaged food company's share price has zoomed over 100% in 3 weeks
- Just Dial freezes at 10% upper circuit as profit soars 3x in December qtr
- Markets to shift to T+1 settlement system from January 27: Report
MARKET LIVE: Global cues to dictate trend; RIL, M&M, Adani Power in focus
Stock market LIVE updates: Stock-specific reaction amid Q3 results, nervousness ahead of the Union Budget, and foreign fund flow will guide the indices
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q3 results
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, trade in Asia began on a mixed note today, ahead of China GDP data and the Bank of Japan's two-day monetary policy meeting. Nikkei was up over a per cent, the Shenzhen Component rose 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.24 per cent.
Wall Street was shut overnight due to a public holiday.
Q3 results on Tuesday, Jan 17:
Bank of India, BLB, Chandra Prabhu International, Confidence Finance And Trading, Delta Corp, Dhenu Buildcon Infra, Eiko Lifesciences, Eris Lifesciences, Gulshan Polyols, Hathway Cable and Datacom, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indo Euro Indchem, JJ Finance Corporation, Maharashtra Corporation, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Mastek, Metro Brands, Netowrk18 Media and Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, OCL Iron and Steel, Omkar Overseas, Shalby, Shish Industries, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertiliser, Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Metaliks, Tiger Logistics (India), Tokyo Finance, Tokyo Plast International, TV18 Broadcast, amd Zodiac Ventures are scheduled to report their October-December quarter results (Q3FY23) on Tuesday.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More