- Can rising Covid cases thwart contact-sensitive sectors' recovery?
- After a weak Q4, India's top IT services companies lose traction on bourses
- Markets rally as global sentiment improves; Sensex, Nifty rise 1.2%
- Sebi penalises four individuals for manipulating Viaan Industries' stocks
- NSE case: CBI opposes bail plea of Chitra Ramakrishna, Arvind Subramanian
- Sebi reduces listing time for REITs, InvITs to 6 days from 12 days
- Vedanta to pay Rs 117.1 billion in dividends as Q4 profit drops
- Hindustan Unilever stock races ahead on Q4 show, market share gains
- BLS International surges 9% on fixing record date for bonus shares
- Network18 Media, TV18 Broadcast tank up to 19% in a firm market; here's why
MARKET LIVE: Positive start likely for Sensex, Nifty on firm global cues
Stock market live updates: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,312 levels, hinting at an opening gain of 50-odd points for the Nifty50.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will continue to track the geo-political developments and the rise in Covid-19 cases in India and overseas.
Some big corporate earnings are also slated to be announced today, including that of Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, IndusInd Bank and Ultratech Cement.
Among individual stocks, the Street will react to the likes of Axis Bank, Vedanta, Biocon, and Ambuja Cements, among others that announced their Q4 numbers after market hours on Thursday.
In the primary market, Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO continued to receive slow response and was subscribed 55 per cent at the end of day 2 of the subscription period.
Some big corporate earnings are also slated to be announced today, including that of Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, IndusInd Bank and Ultratech Cement.
Among individual stocks, the Street will react to the likes of Axis Bank, Vedanta, Biocon, and Ambuja Cements, among others that announced their Q4 numbers after market hours on Thursday.
In the primary market, Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO continued to receive slow response and was subscribed 55 per cent at the end of day 2 of the subscription period.
Meanwhile, Campus Activewear IPO was subscribed 51.75 times on the final day, with institutional portion subscribed 152 times, wealthy investors and retail categories being subscribed 22.3 times and up to 7.7 times, respectively.
Global cues
Overnight, the US markets rallied strongly after robust earnings from Meta Platforms (Facebook parent) lifted beaten down tech shares. Dow Jones jumped 1.9 per cent, the S&P 500 surged 2.5 per cent and Nasdaq soared 3.1 per cent.
Overnight, the US markets rallied strongly after robust earnings from Meta Platforms (Facebook parent) lifted beaten down tech shares. Dow Jones jumped 1.9 per cent, the S&P 500 surged 2.5 per cent and Nasdaq soared 3.1 per cent.
In Asia this morning, Straits Times and Taiwan were up over a per cent each, while Kospi gained 0.8 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, oil prices bounced back as Russia continued its onslaught on Ukraine. Brent crude futures rose 2.2 per cent to $107.59 a barrel, and WTI oil was up 3.3 per cent at $105.36 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More