- Stocks to Watch: RIL, Paytm, ITC, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, ONGC, NBFCs
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex slips 350 pts in pre-open, Nifty holds 17,250; Rs weak
- What are FPIs & domestic investors thinking about the market?
- Angel One soars 18%; ICICI Securities drops 5%
- Opt for flexi-cap, multi-cap funds amid market volatility: Experts
- High on energy, RIL hits all-time high; M-cap nears Rs 19 trillion
- Indices extend gains for 2nd straight day; Sensex rises 874 points
- Sebi issues demand notice against Ex-NSE CEO Ravi Narain
- Retail investors' shareholding in Paytm doubles, MFs buy more shares
- Market rally: Investors richer by over Rs 5.74 trn in two days
MARKET LIVE: Sensex 600 pts, Nifty holds 17,200; HCL Tech gains 2%
Stock market LIVE updates: The US Fed chief, Jerome Powell, suggested that the central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation and a 50 basis points rate hike was seen on the table in May
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Reliance Industries
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo: Bloomberg)
Overnight, the US Federal Reserve chief, Jerome Powell, suggested that the central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation and a 50 basis points rate hike was seen on the table in May 2022.
Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices dipped up to 0.6 per cent.
HCL Tech (up 2 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (up 0.18 per cent) were the only gainers on the Sensex index, while M&M, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Nestle India, and Infosys were the top laggards.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More