MARKET LIVE: Sensex 600 pts, Nifty holds 17,200; HCL Tech gains 2%

Stock market LIVE updates: The US Fed chief, Jerome Powell, suggested that the central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation and a 50 basis points rate hike was seen on the table in May

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Sensex
(Photo: Bloomberg)
Stock market LIVE updates: Mirroring weak global cues, the benchmark indices opened lower on Friday, falling 1 per cent in opening deals. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 578 points to 57,334 levels while the Nifty50 shed 173 points to 17,219.
Overnight, the US Federal Reserve chief, Jerome Powell, suggested that the central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation and a 50 basis points rate hike was seen on the table in May 2022.

Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices dipped up to 0.6 per cent.

HCL Tech (up 2 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (up 0.18 per cent) were the only gainers on the Sensex index, while M&M, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Nestle India, and Infosys were the top laggards.

