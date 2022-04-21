- Real estate sales pick up. Know how to play the theme
- Relief rally: Indices snap five-day losing run; Sensex gains 574 points
- Positive US real yields may rip up global markets playbook
- Inox Wind falls 7% after board approves fund raise via preferential issue
- HCL Tech Q4: From PAT to margin guidance, here're the key things to track
- Nestle Q4: Input cost rise, Sri Lanka crisis could hit profit, say analysts
- L&T Infotech extends fall post Q4 results; stock slips 15% in three days
- Select telecom stocks testing key supports; MTNL may soar 20%, charts show
- MRPL surges 13% on heavy volumes; stock zooms 58% in April
- Analysts bullish on real estate sector amid increased capex, healthy demand
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty rallies 100 pts; Tata Steel, HCL Tech in focus
Stock market LIVE updates: Crisil, Cyient, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Nestle India are among the 18 companies slated to report their March quarter earnings on Thursday
MARKET LIVE | Markets | stock market trading
Earnings today
Crisil, Cyient, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Nestle India are among the 18 companies slated to report their March quarter earnings on Thursday.
Analysts expect HCL Tech to post weak-to-modest sequential revenue growth of 0.5-2.9 per cent in constant currency (cc), due to dull performance of the products and platform business (P&P). READ HERE
Meanwhile, Nestle India could report muted profits for March quarter due to subdued domestic demand and commodity cost inflation. READ MORE
Global cues
The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday with Nasdaq dragged down by a sharp fall in Netflix. The Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent, and the S&P 500 edged 0.1 per cent higher. The Nasdaq, however, slipped 1.2 per cent.
Oil prices consolidated in trade overnight. Brent crude futures inched 0.4 per cent higher to $106.80 a barrel and WTI oil ended unchanged at $102.75 a barrel.
Meanwhile, Asian markets were seen mostly up this morning. Nikkei gained 0.9 per cent. Straits Times and Taiwan added 0.2 per cent each, while Kospi jumped 0.5 per cent.
