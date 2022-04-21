JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty rallies 100 pts; Tata Steel, HCL Tech in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Crisil, Cyient, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Nestle India are among the 18 companies slated to report their March quarter earnings on Thursday

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equity markets are eyeing a positive start on Thursday amid positive global trends. The SGX Nifty futures were ruling over 100 points higher at 17,248 levels at 8:00 AM, as against the Nifty50's spot close of 17,136 on Wednesday.

Earnings today
Crisil, Cyient, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Nestle India are among the 18 companies slated to report their March quarter earnings on Thursday.

Analysts expect HCL Tech to post weak-to-modest sequential revenue growth of 0.5-2.9 per cent in constant currency (cc), due to dull performance of the products and platform business (P&P). READ HERE

Meanwhile, Nestle India could report muted profits for March quarter due to subdued domestic demand and commodity cost inflation. READ MORE

Global cues
The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday with Nasdaq dragged down by a sharp fall in Netflix. The Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent, and the S&P 500 edged 0.1 per cent higher. The Nasdaq, however, slipped 1.2 per cent. 
 
Oil prices consolidated in trade overnight. Brent crude futures inched 0.4 per cent higher to $106.80 a barrel and WTI oil ended unchanged at $102.75 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were seen mostly up this morning. Nikkei gained 0.9 per cent. Straits Times and Taiwan added 0.2 per cent each, while Kospi jumped 0.5 per cent.

