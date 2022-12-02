- Kalyani Group promoter pays Rs 3 lakh to settle case with Sebi
- Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs, rally for the eighth day
- Sebi asks mutual funds to take action against fake Telegram groups
- Sebi permits brokers to extend margin trading facility to equity ETFs
- Zomato extends gain, up 5% in 2 days after Alibaba sold 263 million shares
- This beverages company's stock has zoomed 54% in 6 days; hits 5-year high
- Stock performance remains polarized even as Sensex, Nifty scale new highs
- TCS, Tata Coffee: 5 Tata Group stocks that you can bet on for a good return
- Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts
- BLS Int'l at new high on fixing record date for 1:1 bonus; up 12% in 2 days
MARKET LIVE: Muted open likely for Sensex, Nifty; US equity futures in red
Stock market updates: The market action may remain subdued as investors await the November jobs report in the US due later today
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices may start with a fractional downtick on Friday amid tepid global cues. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 20-odd points lower at 18,928 levels.
The market action may remain subdued as investors await the November jobs report in the US due later today.
Meanwhile, oil prices will also be monitored amid reports that the European Commission has asked the bloc’s 27 member states to approve a price cap of $60 a barrel on Russian oil in an attempt to squeeze Russia’s revenues.
Brent crude futures were slightly higher this morning at $87 per barrel level.
Primary market
The IPO of Uniparts India was subscribed 2 times on the second day of subscription on Thursday. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 3.41 times, the portion for retail investors got 2 times subscription and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) attracted 97 per cent subscription.
In the secondary market, PB Fintech will be in focus as Softbank is said to sell 22.8 million shares (5 per cent stake) in the company via a block deal today.
Global cues
Overnight in the US, the Dow slid 0.56 per cent. The S&P 500 closed down 0.09 per cent lower, while the Nasdaq gained 0.13 per cent.
In Asia this morning, most indices declined even as China signaled to ease some Covid-19 restrictions. Nikkei was down 1.7 per cent, Strait times and Kospi fell up to 0.7 per cent. Hang Seng was flat.
