JUST IN
Stocks to Watch: PB Fintech, NMDC, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, ONGC, Auto, Airline
MARKET LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty below 18750; ONGC, RIL firmly gain
Kalyani Group promoter pays Rs 3 lakh to settle case with Sebi
Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs, rally for the eighth day
Sebi asks mutual funds to take action against fake Telegram groups
Sebi permits brokers to extend margin trading facility to equity ETFs
Zomato extends gain, up 5% in 2 days after Alibaba sold 263 million shares
This beverages company's stock has zoomed 54% in 6 days; hits 5-year high
Stock performance remains polarized even as Sensex, Nifty scale new highs
TCS, Tata Coffee: 5 Tata Group stocks that you can bet on for a good return
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600
Business Standard

PB Fintech surges 6% after 5% equity changes hands on the NSE

Around 22.84 million shares representing 5 per cent of total equity of PB Fintech worth of Rs 1,042.53 crore changed hands on the NSE in early deals on Friday, the exchange data shows.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Policybazaar | Market trends

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

policybazaar

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, surged 6 per cent to Rs 489 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade after 5 per cent equity of the company changing hands via block deal.

Around 22.84 million shares representing 5 per cent of total equity of PB Fintech worth of Rs 1,042.53 crore changed hands on the NSE, the exchange data shows. The shares were sold at Rs 456.40 apiece. However, the names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

At 09:28 am; PB Fintech traded 3 per cent higher at Rs 476, as against 0.4 per cent decline on the Nifty 50.

According to reports, SoftBank Group had plans to sell a 5 per cent stake in PB Fintech Ltd. Japanese conglomerate SoftBank owned more than 10 per cent stake in PB Fintech through two of its units, according to exchange data.CLICK HERE FOR NEWS REPORT

Meanwhile, with today’s gain, in past one month, the stock of PB Fintech has rallied 22 per cent, as compared to 3.3 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. However, in past one year, the stock has underperformed immensely, and tanked as much as 61 per cent, as against 9.4 per cent rally in the benchmark index.

The stock had hit a record low of Rs 356.20 on November 17, 2022. It's all-time high stands at Rs 1,470 - recorded on November 17, 2021.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 09:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.