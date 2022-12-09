- What to expect from Indian equity markets in 2023 as performance cools
- Auto dealership chain Landmark Cars IPO to open from December 13-15
- Indices up, bank stocks gain most; Sensex rises 160 points in choppy trade
- Sebi receives over 30,000 whistleblower complaints: Chief vigilance officer
- New norms likely to hit demand, keep CG Consumer stock under pressure
- Subramanian Swamy alleges differential treatment by market regulator Sebi
- Demat additions lukewarm despite market's extended run in November
- Adani firms, RIL share honours in Motilal Oswal wealth-creation study
- PSB index soars 3%; these three constituents have zoomed over 50% in 1 mth
- LTIMindtree down 2%; sheds 9% in four days after market debut
MARKET LIVE: Higher open on cards for Sensex, Nifty as global markets rise
Stock market updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were nearly 80-odd points higher at 18,800 levels; China reports November inflation data in-line with expectations
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to start higher on Friday tracking upbeat global market sentiment.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were nearly 80-odd points higher at 18,800 levels.
In the US, markets gained overnight following a slight uptick in initial weekly jobless claims. The S&P gained 0.75 per cent, the Dow 0.55 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.13 per cent.
This morning in Asia, most indices were trading higher with Nikkei rising over 1 per cent, Strait times and Kospi inching up to 0.5 per cent.
Hang Seng index pared some gains after China reported in-line inflation data for November. The consumer price index rose 1.6 per cent YoY, matching the estimates.
Back home, among stocks, Paytm will be on the radar. The company said its board will meet on December 13, Tuesday to consider a share buyback proposal.
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever may also see some action after it announced its foray into the health and well-being space. It will buy a majority stake in Zywie Ventures for Rs 264.28 crore. It will also indirectly acquire its subsidiary Zenherb Labs.
