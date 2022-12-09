JUST IN
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

IT stocks tumble as Credit Suisse warns of valuation-led correction

Indian IT valuations, the brokerage and research house argues, are at large premium to history despite material correction from the top

Topics
IT stocks | Markets | Buzzing stocks

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Tech Mahindra hikes by 3.4 percent, UltraTech cement falls by 1.9 percent

Shares of information technology (IT) companies slipped in trade on Friday after Credit Suisse warned of a 10 – 27 per cent valuation-led correction in these stocks amid US macro headwinds. The Nifty IT index lost over 3 per cent in intra-day trade with frontline stocks such as HCL Technologies (HCL Tech), Mphasis, Tech Mahindra and Infosys slipping between 3 per cent and 7 per cent.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 13:59 IST

`
