MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up open; TCS to report Q3 nos today

Stock market LIVE updates: Analysts expect TCS' revenue to moderate in the seasonally weak quarter due to impact of higher furloughs and weakening in BFSI, hi-tech and manufacturing segments

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: Importing gains from overseas, domestic benchmark indices are expected to log solid gains in early trades on Monday. At 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty was up over 100 points at 18,098 levels. 

That said, the focus will later shift to the December quarter earnings, which will kick off with Tata Consultancy Services' results, due later today. 

Analysts expect the Tata Group company's revenue to moderate in the seasonally weak quarter due to impact of higher furloughs and weakening in BFSI, hi-tech and manufacturing segments. READ PREVIEW HERE

Global cues
Asia-Pacific shares started higher today as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy after nearly three years. South Korea's Kospi rose 2.06 per cent, the Kosdaq gained 1.66 per cent, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.75 per cent. 

Japan's markets were closed to observe Coming of Age Day, a public holiday.

Last Friday, Wall Street's main indexes all gained more than 2 per cent after December payrolls expanded more than expected even as wage increases slowed and services activity contracted, easing worries about the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking path.

