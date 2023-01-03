JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Subdued start likely as Asian indices dip in early trade

Stock market LIVE updates: Among triggers, the US FOMC meeting minutes (to be released on Wednesday), rupee's trajectory, FII flows, commodity prices, and newsflow around Covid-19 shall guide markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE: Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices may begin on a cautious note on Tuesday after markets in the Asia-Pacific commenced the first trading week for the year with sharp losses.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.64 per cent on its first trading session of 2023, while South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.9 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 1.15 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite in mainland China fell 0.44 per cent. Markets in Japan and New Zealand are closed for public holidays Tuesday. 

Against this backdrop, SGX Nifty was trading 44 points lower at 18,178 level at 7:40 AM. 

Among triggers, the US FOMC meeting minutes (to be released on Wednesday), rupee's trajectory, FII fund activity, commodity prices, and newsflow around Covid-19 shall guide the market trend.

Stocks in news
Oil explorers: Shares of ONGC, RIL and Oil India are likely to be in focus on hike in windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The government has raised windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 2,100 per tonne from Rs 1,700 with effect from January 03. Export tax on diesel rose to Rs 7.5 per litre. 

Zomato: In yet another high profile exit, its co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar has quit the food aggregator platform. READ MORE

