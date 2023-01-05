- Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Marico, M&M Fin, IRB Infra, Adani Ports
- Radiant Cash Mangement's shares end debut session at an 11.4 % premium
- Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 crisis
- Regulating global index providers may put MFs in a spot, fear experts
- FPI selling and decline in heavyweights pull Sensex 637 points down
- MF growth slows down in 2022 after sprinting three years on the trot
- Sensex sinks 637pts, gives up 61K, Nifty near 18K; Realty, Metals top drags
- IndusInd Bank slips 5% in a weak market despite strong Q3 update
- TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market
- Stock of this private defense company has zoomed 170% in 6 months
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty in green as Asian indices climb; OMCs in focus
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42 per cent, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was up 0.35 per cent, while the Kospi rose 0.71 per cent in South Korea.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped two-day losing streak and rose 0.4 per cent; the S&P 500 0.75 per cent; and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.69 per cent.
In the commodities market, Brent crude price slipped over 5 per cent overnight to $78 per barrel, falling nearly 10 per cent in two days, which may lend support to market bulls today.
That said, foreign fund flow and the weekly F&O expiry may lead to volatility in the markets today.
Stocks in news
M&M Financial Services: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited wherein the company was stopped from carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements.
Marico: In a business update, the company said the sector witnessed some improvement in demand during the December quarter, which was more visible in specific categories buoyed by the festive fervour and oncoming winter season. The India business marked a slight improvement over the preceding quarter to post a mid-single-digit volume growth.
