MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty in green as Asian indices climb; OMCs in focus

Stock market LIVE: In the commodities market, Brent crude price slipped over 5 per cent overnight to $78 per barrel, falling nearly 10 per cent in two days

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets are eyeing a positive start on Thursday as most Asian markets shrugged off the US Federal Reserve's call for higher interest rates to fight inflation. At 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty was at 18,157 levels, up 45 points. 

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42 per cent, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was up 0.35 per cent, while the Kospi rose 0.71 per cent in South Korea. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped two-day losing streak and rose 0.4 per cent; the S&P 500 0.75 per cent; and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.69 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude price slipped over 5 per cent overnight to $78 per barrel, falling nearly 10 per cent in two days, which may lend support to market bulls today. 

That said, foreign fund flow and the weekly F&O expiry may lead to volatility in the markets today. 

Stocks in news
M&M Financial Services: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited wherein the company was stopped from carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements. 

Marico: In a business update, the company said the sector witnessed some improvement in demand during the December quarter, which was more visible in specific categories buoyed by the festive fervour and oncoming winter season. The India business marked a slight improvement over the preceding quarter to post a mid-single-digit volume growth. 

