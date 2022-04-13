Stock markets tumble for third straight day amid inflationary pressures

Equity indices gave up early gains to close in the red for the third session on the trot on Wednesday, weighed by selling in banking and finance counters amid inflationary pressures and persistent foreign fund outflows.



A weak rupee and lacklustre global cues also kept buying sentiment in check, traders said.



The 30-share Sensex opened on a firm footing but failed to hold on the momentum, finishing 237.44 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 58,338.93. On similar lines, the broader Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 17,475.65.



HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top laggards in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.01 per cent and 1.90 per cent respectively, followed by Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Bank. In contrast, ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were among the prominent gainers, spurting as much as 1.87 per cent.



" remained under pressure and ended marginally lower, in continuation of the prevailing corrective phase. Initially, firm Asian led to a gap-up opening, however the gains fizzled out in no time due to selling pressure in auto and banking heavyweights," said Ajit Mishra, VP — research, Religare Broking Ltd.



Stock will be closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, as well as on Friday on account of Good Friday. In the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex tumbled 1,108.25 points or 1.86 per cent, while the Nifty lost 308.70 or 1.73 per cent.



