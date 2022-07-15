This beaten down stock of a jewellery company has zoomed over 100% in July

Shares of PC Jeweller (PCJ) were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit band for a second straight day, at Rs 47.35, on the BSE in Friday's trade on the back of heavy volumes. The stock of the jewellery company was trading at its highest level since June 2019.

Thus far in the month of July, the market price of the PCJ has more-than-doubled or has appreciated 106 per cent from a level of Rs 23 touched on June 30, 2022. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.77 per cent during the same period.

Till 11:18 AM, a combined 13.6 million equity shares had changed hands and there are pending buy orders for 1.03 million shares on the NSE and BSE, the exchanges data shows. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 601 on January 16, 2018. It tanked to an all-time low of Rs 7.80 on March 25, 2020.

PCJ, on July 11, clarified to the exchanges that, at present, the company is not having any such information, which may have a bearing on the price of the scrip and requires disclosure.

PCJ is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of gold and diamond studded jewellery as well as silver items and offers wide range of jewellery including 100 per cent hallmarked gold jewellery with a focus on certified diamond jewellery and jewellery for weddings. The Company operates in different geographical areas i.e. domestic and export sales.

For the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), PCJ's revenue from operations declined 41 per cent year on year (YoY) at Rs 1,574 crore from Rs 2,669 crore in FY21. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margin stood at (2.8 per cent) as compared to 16.2 per cent in FY21.

PCJ said the decline in the turnover has been mainly on account of restriction in operations and liquidity constraints after becoming NPA. However, the situation has now improved with a positive effect on company’s operations.

"The company has submitted its resolution plan to its consortium lenders and they have agreed to move ahead with processing the same," the company said in its March quarter business update.