Stock of this soft ferrites company has zoomed over 3500% in FY22

-
ALSO READ
IBC helps recover Rs 2.5 trn in past 5 years from bad assets, says CRISIL
Recovery in regular treatments to boost SME hospitals in FY22: CRISIL
Green energy capex on a charged-up rebound, says CRISIL analysis
Inflation expected to average 5.4% in FY23, says CRISIL's DK Joshi
Soft power: Who does it help?
-
Shares of Cosmo Ferrites hit a new high of Rs 635, on gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock has zoomed over 3,500 per cent during financial year 2021-22 (FY22) on the back of robust earnings and strong outlook.
The company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of soft ferrites and an emerging player in wire wound magnetic components. In FY22, the market price of Cosmo Ferrites zoomed 3,529 per cent from a level of Rs 17.50 on March 31, 2021. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 19 per cent during the fiscal.
During the October-December quarter (Q3FY22), the company reported net revenue growth of 82 per cent year-on-year (YoY) on the back of higher volumes, higher sales realisation and sale of more value added products resulting from customized solutions.
Strong domestic and export demand, better sales realisation and continuously improving internal efficiencies contributed to improvement in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which was up 260 per cent YoY. Ebitda margins expanded to 26.4 per cent from 13.34 per cent in a year ago quarter.
"There is strong domestic and export demand and we continue to develop new customers and new applications for the company’s products. We are fairly bullish on the overall demand in view of Government’s efforts to push Electronics manufacturing within the country and the huge potential in the export market," the management had said.
It added that the company’s expansion plans to increase Soft Ferrites manufacturing capacity from 2400 MT per annum to 3600 MT per annum is on track and is expected to be operational in Q2 of FY 23 and would further drive revenue growth next year.
Meanwhile, CRISIL Ratings on Monday, March 28, 2022, upgraded its ratings on the bank facilities of Cosmo Ferrites to ‘CRISIL BB/Positive/CRISIL A4+’ from ‘CRISIL B-/Stable/CRISIL A4’.
The upgrade reflects the turnaround in the operating performance of the company as seen in the increased scale of operations and margins. The same is expected to improve the business risk profile and consequently the financial risk profile. The ‘Positive’ outlook factors CRISIL Ratings’ expectation that the sharp recovery in revenue and operating margin should sustain and further improve the business risk profile, CRISIL said in a rating rationale. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU