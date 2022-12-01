JUST IN
TCS, Tata Coffee: 5 Tata Group stocks that you can bet on for a good return
Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts
BLS Int'l at new high on fixing record date for 1:1 bonus; up 12% in 2 days
What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?
Cement shares in focus; JK Lakshmi, Dalmia, JK Cement up over 12% in 1 mth
Likhitha Infra soars 22% in two days as Ashish Kacholia buys 2% stake
Nifty IT index surges 2%; Infy, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Coforge gain up to 3%
Nifty on track to hit 20,000; Sensex target at 70,000 levels: Analysts
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
Stocks to Watch: TCS, KPI Green, Siemens, Alstom India, Apollo Hospitals
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
TCS, Tata Coffee: 5 Tata Group stocks that you can bet on for a good return
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Stock performance remains polarized even as Sensex, Nifty scale new highs

Morgan Stanley remain bullish on consumer discretionary, industrials, financials, and technology; and remain underweight all other sectors

Topics
Markets | Markets Sensex Nifty | Market Outlook

Puneet Wadhwa & Sameer Mulgaonkar  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

stock markets

Even as the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 gain ground and hit record levels, select stocks that comprise these two indices are still trading far away from their respective all-time highs. The performance at the bourses, data shows, remains polarized with the information technology (IT) counters taking the brunt of investors' ire amid recession fears and remaining laggards in the recent bull-run.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Markets

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 12:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.