Business Standard

Heavyweights do all the lifting in Nifty's record run, shows data

Since September 29, the index has added 1,666 points, of which 1,320 points - nearly 80 per cent - have been contributed by 10 stocks

Nifty50 | NSE | Indian markets

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

The worst-performing stocks on the 50-share index over the past two months are Divi's Laboratories, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors and Hindustan Unilever â€” each declining over 5%

The benchmark Nifty has seen a 10 per cent upward movement in the past two months. However, just a fifth of the 50-pack index components have done most of the heavy-lifting.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 23:11 IST

