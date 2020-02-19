Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy IRCTC, IGL

BUY IRCTC | CMP: 1,638.60 | TARGET: 1,950-2,000 | STOP LOSS: 1400

The stock has given a decent rally recently and now, after a brief consolidation, has again given a breakout and we anticipate further upside move in the coming days. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal and with indicators looking favorable, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for further upside target of Rs 1,950-2,000, keeping the stop loss near Rs 1,400.

BUY IGL | CMP: 471 | TARGET: 530 | STOP LOSS: 450

The stock has corrected well from the peak of 534 levels and has taken support near 460 levels which is also where the significant 50DMA lies and we anticipate further upside move in the coming days. The RSI is also near about the oversold zone and the probability of a strong revival is high. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 530, keeping the stop loss of Rs 450.



