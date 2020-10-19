Stock recommendation by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Hindalco, Aurobindo Pharma

BUY HINDALCO | CMP: Rs 179.80 | Target: Rs 215-225 | Stop Loss: Rs 160

The stock has formed a base near 153 levels and has picked up momentum with stability seen at current 170 levels. The RSI indicator has recently indicated a decent rise to imply strength and we anticipate further upward movement in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 215-225 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 160.





BUY AURO PHARMA | CMP: Rs 806.25 | Target: Rs 920-940 | Stop Loss: Rs 750

The stock has witnessed some correction in recent times and has currently indicated signs of bottoming out and reversing the trend with improvement in the bias. The RSI also has shown improvement with a trend reversal and we anticipate further upward movement from here on. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 920-940, keeping the stop loss of Rs 750.

