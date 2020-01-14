Stock recommendation from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy BHEL, Marico

-
BUY BHEL | CMP: Rs 46.05 | TARGET: Rs 55 | STOP LOSS: Rs 42
The stock has maintained a strong base near 42.50 levels with a double bottom formation on the daily chart. A decent recovery has been witnessed in the stock and the bias stays positive with a trend reversal indicated in the RSI indicator to signal a buy. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 55 keeping the stop loss of 42.
BUY MARICO | CMP: Rs 343.45 | TARGET: Rs 360 | STOP LOSS: Rs 328
The stock has made a double bottom formation pattern on the daily charts near 330 levels to maintain a strong base and currently has given a decent bounce with a positive bias and with the RSI also showing a trend reversal with a buy signal, the chart has become attractive. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 360 keeping the stop loss at 328 levels.
