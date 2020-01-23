Stock recommendation from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy ICICI Pru Life, ACC

-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Jay Anand Thakkar of Anand Rathi
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Jay Anand Thakkar of Anand Rathi
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by CapitalVia: Buy HDFC, Equitas
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by CapitalVia Global Research Limited
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by CapitalVia Global Research Limited
-
BUY ICICI PRU LIFE | CMP: Rs 506.50 | TARGET: Rs 570 - 580 | STOP LOSS: Rs 480
The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time, maintaining a support base near 480 levels and currently has given a breakout with a positive bullish candle pattern to imply strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has indicated a strong trend reversal with positive bias and has signaled a buy. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 570 – 580 keeping the stop loss near Rs 480 levels.
BUY ACC LTD | CMP: Rs 1524.40 | TARGET: Rs 1650 - 1670 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1475
The stock has indicated a positive candle pattern with positive bias and given a breakout above the consolidation phase range to signify strength and we anticipate a further rise in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal in the daily chart and signaled a buy and we suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 1650 – 1670 keeping the stop loss near Rs 1475.
Disclaimer: The author may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views expressed are the author's own.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU