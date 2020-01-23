Stock recommendation from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy ICICI Pru Life, ACC

BUY ICICI PRU LIFE | CMP: Rs 506.50 | TARGET: Rs 570 - 580 | STOP LOSS: Rs 480

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time, maintaining a support base near 480 levels and currently has given a breakout with a positive bullish candle pattern to imply strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has indicated a strong trend reversal with positive bias and has signaled a buy. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 570 – 580 keeping the stop loss near Rs 480 levels.

BUY LTD | CMP: Rs 1524.40 | TARGET: Rs 1650 - 1670 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1475

The stock has indicated a positive candle pattern with positive bias and given a breakout above the consolidation phase range to signify strength and we anticipate a further rise in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal in the daily chart and signaled a buy and we suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 1650 – 1670 keeping the stop loss near Rs 1475.

