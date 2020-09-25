Stock recommendations by Anand Rathi: Sell Piramal Enterprises, L&T Finance

-
ALSO READ
Nifty strategy by Anand Rathi: Buy on dips with stop-loss at 11,450
Trading strategies by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy Deepak Nitrite, BHEL
Stock calls by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy Glenmark Pharma, Tata Elxsi
VIX shows no downside risk for Nifty in short-term: Nilesh Jain
Nifty outlook & stock calls by Anand Rathi: Buy TCS, Torrent Pharma
-
SELL PEL | TARGET: Rs 1,130 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,240
The stock has breached its major support of the 200-day simple moving average which is placed at 1,240 which will now act as an immediate hurdle. It is also making a lower top and lower bottom formation on the daily chart. The momentum oscillator MACD has provided fresh sell crossover on the weekly scale which hints at further weakness in the counter.
SELL L&TFH | TARGET: 52 | STOP LOSS: 59
The stock has provided breakdown from a double-top formation, which was placed at 59 levels. It is also making a lower top and lower bottom formation on the daily chart. The momentum indicators and oscillators are in the sell mode on the daily as well weekly scales which hints at a further downside pressure in the counter.
BUY HEROMOTOCO | TARGET: Rs 3,040 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,830
The stock is making a higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily chart which means till the time it doesn’t break below its previous swing low of 2,830, the overall structure looks positive. It is also taking the support of a rising trend line which indicates every decline will attract fresh buying interest from lower levels. The momentum oscillator MACD is very much in buy mode on weekly chart which hints of further positive momentum in the counter.
Disclaimer: Nilesh Jain is Technical and Derivatives Research - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. He may have positions in one or more stocks. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU