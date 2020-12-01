Stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Hero MotoCorp, VRL Logistics

BUY HERO MOTOCO | CMP: Rs 3,108 | Target: Rs 3,300-3,350 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,950

The stock has recently witnessed a decent correction and has bottomed near 2,950 levels indicating a pick-up in momentum and trend reversal. The RSI indicator has also indicated a reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy to make the chart look attractive. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 3,300-3,350, keeping the stop loss of Rs 2,950.

BUY | CMP: Rs 179.35 | Target: Rs 195-210 | Stop Loss: Rs 168

The stock has witnessed a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking support near 168 levels and indicating a momentum pick up to improve the bias and reverse the trend.

The RSI indicator has also indicated a reversal to signal a buy to make the chart look attractive. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 195-210, keeping the stop loss of Rs 168.