JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Gold price today Rs 51,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 58,300 a kg
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Hero MotoCorp, VRL Logistics

The stock of Hero Moto Corp has indicated a reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy

Topics
Stock calls | Market technicals | Markets

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

The stock of VRL Logistics has witnessed a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking support near 168 levels
The stock of VRL Logistics has witnessed a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking support near 168 levels

BUY HERO MOTOCO | CMP: Rs 3,108 | Target: Rs 3,300-3,350 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,950

The stock has recently witnessed a decent correction and has bottomed near 2,950 levels indicating a pick-up in momentum and trend reversal. The RSI indicator has also indicated a reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy to make the chart look attractive. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 3,300-3,350, keeping the stop loss of Rs 2,950.

BUY VRL LOGISTICS | CMP: Rs 179.35 | Target: Rs 195-210 | Stop Loss: Rs 168

The stock has witnessed a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking support near 168 levels and indicating a momentum pick up to improve the bias and reverse the trend.

The RSI indicator has also indicated a reversal to signal a buy to make the chart look attractive. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 195-210, keeping the stop loss of Rs 168.

============================ Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, December 01 2020. 07:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.