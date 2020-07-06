Stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Time Technoplast, Siemens

BUY TIME TECHNO | CMP: Rs 39.45 | Target: Rs 45-48 | Stop Loss: Rs 34

The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern and is currently picking up momentum. wWe anticipate further upward movement in the coming days. With the RSI confirming a trend reversal, the bias is maintained positive. We suggest to buy and accumulate for an upside positional target of Rs 45-48, keeping the stop loss near Rs 34.

BUY SIEMENS | CMP: Rs 1,149 | Target: Rs 1,250-1,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,050

The stock has maintained a good base near 990 levels and has picked up decently on multiple occasions. We anticipate further upward movement in the coming days. The RSI is on the rise with a strong bias and with the chart looking attractive. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside positional target of Rs 1200-1250, keeping the stop loss near Rs 1050.



Disclaimer: The author is analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher and may have positions in one or more stocks. Views are personal.