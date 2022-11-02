JUST IN
Despite buoyancy in market, stock trading activity declines in October

Cash market turnover fell almost 20% in October as rally take traders by surprise

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

The Nifty last closed at 18,082, adding close to 1,000 points or 5.8 per cent, in the past one month (Photo: Bloomberg)

Stock trading volumes dropped for the first time in four months in October even as the secondary market continued to be buoyant. The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the cash segment fell to Rs 54,532 crore (NSE and BSE combined), a fall of nearly 20 per cent month-on-month (MoM). The ADTV for the futures and options (F&O) segment (both NSE and BSE combined) stood at Rs 147.4 trillion (notional turnover), declining 4 per cent MoM.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 19:41 IST

