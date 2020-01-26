Stocks of IT companies among the top-performing defensive sectors

The Nifty IT index — which comprises of IT companies with largest market capitalisation — has been among the top-performing defensive sectors vis-a-vis pharma and FMCG in recent months. In the last three months, the IT index has delivered returns of 11.44 per cent, whereas the Nifty Pharma has delivered returns of 7.3 per cent.

In the same period, the Nifty FMCG has given marginally negative returns. The top IT gainers during this period include NIIT Technologies (30 per cent), Tata Elxsi (27 per cent), Mindtree (24.3 per cent), and Infosys (23.2 per cent). HCL Technologies and ...