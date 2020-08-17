Stocks of metal firms outshine broader market despite long-term concerns

Metal stocks have begun to outperform the benchmark indices even though they remain a laggard on a long-term basis. The BSE Metal Index is up nearly 30 per cent since the beginning of May as against a 12.3 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Sensex during the period (see adjoining chart).

The metal index tracks the movements in the market capitalisation of metals and mining firms such as Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel, NMDC, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, National Aluminium, and Steel Authority of India. But the metal firms, unlike the broader equity market, are yet to recover from the ...