Stocks to watch: ABB Power Products, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Coal India

At 09:00 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 60 points or 0.57 per cent higher at 10,456.30, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -



GVK Group stocks: The CBI has booked Venkata Krishna Reddy Gunupati, the chairman of the GVK Group of Companies and his son G V Sanjay Reddy, Managing Director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd among others for alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in running of the airport, officials said on Wednesday.

ABB Power Products: Hitachi has completed the merger of its joint venture power business unit with ABB Power Grids, known as Power India, a statement said on Wednesday.

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 81.78 per cent dip in its total sales at 25,047 units in the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had sold 1,37,545 units in the April-June quarter of 2019-20.

Oil India, Engineers India: As per reports, an Oil India Ltd and Engineers India Ltd-led consortium will buy 48% stake in the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL).

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a 81 per cent decline in total vehicle sales at 2,394 units in June. The company had sold 12,810 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

The production of Coal India declined by 12.8 per cent to 39.20 million tonnes (MT) in June compared to 44.95 MT of coal in June last year, the state-run miner said on Wednesday.

Earnings today: Maharashtra Seamless and WPIL are scheduled to report their March quarter numbers today.

