Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Dabur, Sun Pharma, HDFC, IRCTC, Steel, Gold stocks

The are likely to start trade on a quiet note as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures, which were down 19 points at 17,999 as of 08:25AM. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Earnings Today: Bharti Airtel, Dabur, HPCL, Godrej Properties and are few of the major companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Followed by, Archies, Bajaj Health Care, Bank India, BASF, Bharat Gears, Bombay Dyeing, Century Ply, DCW, Easy Trip Planners, eClerx, Gillette India, HCL Infosys, Hi-tech Gears, Indoco Remedies, Jindal Steel & Power, JP Infratech, Jyothy Labs, Minda Corp, NCL Industries, Nocil, PNB Housing, Radico Khaitan, Ramky Infrastructure, Rane Holdings, Thangamayil Jewellery, Thirumalai Chemicals, Trent, Unichem Labs, Union Bank of India and Websol Energy.

Gold-related stocks: Jewellery related firms such as Titan, Gokaldas Exports, Kalyan Jewellers etc will be in focus on the occasion of Dhanteras today. Here’s what the charts have to say about the stocks likely future trend. READ MORE



Companies have raised prices by Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,500 a tonne on the back of input cost pressure. After a reprieve between July and September, domestic steel prices started rising in October with an increase of Rs 1,200-1,500 a tonne in the first week for hot rolled coil (HRC), a benchmark for flat steel. READ MORE Reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,415.5 crore for the quarter ended September owing to the dual impact of semiconductor shortage and high input prices. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period. READ MORE Q2FY22 net rose 32 per cent YoY and at Rs 3,870 crore to beat Street estimates, aided by sharp rise in dividend income, when compared with Rs 2,870 crore in Q2FY21. READ MORE September quarter net jumps nearly five-fold to Rs 154.83 crore on the back of higher profit under ticketing revenue that touched Rs 220.34 crore in the July-September 2021 period from Rs 61.34 crore in the same period a year ago. READ MORE The company’s US arm has commenced its second phase to upgrade the plate mill facility located at Baytown in Texas. The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023. READ MORE According to sources, a section of the low-cost airline’s employees went on strike at the Delhi airport on Monday over issues of reduced salary and its irregular disbursement. READ MORE The petroleum ministry has asked the oil exploration firm to give away 60 per cent stake plus operating control in India's largest oil and gas producing fields of Mumbai High and Bassein to foreign companies. READ MORE The state-owned bank plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds in one or more tranches. READ MORE Escorts and PNB are the only two stocks in F&O ban today.